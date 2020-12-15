Bernard Long Elementary Has Donation Drive-Thru Scheduled For Wednesday
MADISON - More than 28 Madison families, many with several children, will be receiving hope and joy this Christmas through the donations and love of many involved in our community in the form of a "Donation Drive-Thru."
"With all that 2020 has brought our families, these donations are a pure display of what our community embodies...the city of Madison is family," Kim Reeves, a Library Media Specialist. "Some of the donated items are food, toys, gift cards, school supplies, winter clothing, Christmas trees, monetary for bills, etc.
"We are expected to have the police and fire departments, mayor and city representatives, several local churches along with a St. Louis radio station present for this special occasion."
These are Community Partners for the Donation Drive-Thru:
Bernard Long Elementary Principal, Terrien Fennoy
Madison CUSD12 Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Reinking
Madison CUSD12 Board Members
Mayor John Hamm
Madison City Hall, Sue Beatte
Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, Yolanda Chrocrell
True Fellowship Church, Pastor Cee-Cee McCoo
Sponsors
Covenant Church, Madison Illinois
Lead: Charmel Brown
Donation: Gift cards, hats, coats, gloves, socks
Madison Police Department, Madison Illinois
Program: Shop with a Cop
Lead: Detective Kyle Graham
Donation: Taking 10 students shopping
Madison Fire Department, Madison Illinois
Donation: Toys for 15 students
Bernard Long Elementary Staff
Lead: Jeanette Hesse
Donation: Baskets for 3 families containing food, coats, toys, gift cards
Lou Fusz Blue Star 2008
Coach: Connor Armstrong
Lead: Gina Thompson
Donation: clothing, toys, gifts cards for 3 families
John and Katre White (former Madison CUSD12 Social Worker)
Donation: Providing 1 family with everything needed for the holidays such as a tree, paying bills, food, clothing, toys
Strongman Corporation
Lead: Laura Peterson-Warren
Donation: unknown amount at this time
