EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced that it will again be offering free holiday photos with Santa to benefit Glen-Ed Food Pantry. Get a jump on your holiday traditions and Santa photos.

All families and groups are welcome to have their photos taken with Santa on Nov. 17th and Nov. 18th, 2018 at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties offices located at 1012 Plummer Drive, Suite 301 in Edwardsville. While there is no fee for photos with Santa, the agents and staff of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties ask that guests bring along a donation of a new, unwrapped toy or canned good. These donations will be given to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry to benefit local underprivileged children and families this holiday season.

“Being involved in our community gives us a great sense of purpose. We began this event in 1994, and each year, our agents are excited to work alongside local residents to help area children and families have a safe and happy holiday,” said Julie Lading, Vice President and Managing Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties.

Santa and his elves will be at 1012 Plummer Drive, Suite 301 in Edwardsville on Nov. 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Nov. 18th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please call 618-655-4100 or go to www.GoodToKnowSanta.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties serves greater Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill. with two offices and 55 agents. The brokerage, founded in 1986, is independently owned and operated. Visit https://bhhseliteproperties.com for more information.

