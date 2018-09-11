ST. LOUIS – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties, a provider of residential real estate services to the Greater St. Louis region, will be hosting the upcoming 17th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting The Sunshine Kids on Tues., October 2 at the Whitmoor Country Club in St. Charles, Mo.

Check-in and lunch will be held at 10 a.m. with the shotgun start taking place at 11 a.m. Attendees will enjoy dinner immediately following the tournament.

Players of all skill levels are welcome. Entrance fees are $125 per person or $500 for a team of four players. A player pack is available for $40, which includes eight mulligans, eight 50/50 tickets, and eight auction/raffle tickets.

Social passes are available for $40 for those who wish to attend or volunteer. While these attendees will be unable to golf, they will still be provided with lunch, dinner, and beverages.

Sponsorship of the tournament is still available. Organizations will have the opportunity to display signage, receive recognition for their contribution, and/or have the option to include promotional items in golfers’ goodie bags. Levels of sponsorship range from $200 to $2,000.

G. W. Bailey, renowned actor from M*A*S*H* and The Closer and Executive Director of The Sunshine Kids, will also be attending the golf tournament.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit The Sunshine Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties is aiming to raise $100,000 for the organization this year. Last year, they were able to raise $94,000.

Since 1982, The Sunshine Kids has provided positive group activities and personal support, free of charge, for young patients so that they may have fun and enjoy life without focusing on their cancer.

So far, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties has raised nearly $1,000,000 for The Sunshine Kids since 2003.

All are welcome to register for and attend this fun event full of golfing, eating, and socializing, all for a great cause.

For more information, please call Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties at (314) 835-6000 or visit them online at www.BHHSselectSTL.com.

For more information or to sign up for the golf tournament, please visit www.selectgivesback.com/golf.

