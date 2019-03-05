ST. LOUIS – Recently, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties hosted an awards ceremony at the Fabulous Fox Theatre where they honored their teams, especially their top agents. These hardworking teams are in the top one percent of the entire Select Properties network.

The winners were announced as follows on Feb. 13: The Denny Team with a volume of $51,915,515 and 173.8 units, the Boehmer Team with a volume of $183,501,187 and 528.3 units, the Wallner Team with a volume of $40,912,294 and 157.7 units, and the Kerlick Team with a volume of $36,354,244 and 136.8 units.

After enjoying a cocktail hour, Select Properties agents filed into the theatre and onto the stage to be seated for dinner and awards. In total, 270 people were in attendance for this ceremony.

"We are so proud to recognize all of our agents, not only with the awards ceremony, but throughout the year,” said President and CEO of Select Properties, Maryann Vitale. “This night is for all of the hard work and time they put in to help make their clients' dreams come true."

Select Properties leadership spoke about opportunity and how the company continues to produce top talent who, in return, give their all to their clients. Also in attendance was G.W. Bailey, executive director of The Sunshine Kids, who spoke about Select Properties’ achievement of raising over $1 million for the nonprofit.

About Select Properties

Select Properties combines the strength of their local company with the power of Berkshire Hathaway, creating a combination that is beyond compare in the Metro St. Louis real estate market. With them, clients have the convenience of a "one-stop-shop" for all of their needs throughout real estate transactions. The company now has nine selling offices in the St. Louis Metropolitan area, representing over 570 agents.

