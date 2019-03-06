ST. Louis - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties recently hosted a night of mouse races at the Maryland Heights Community Center, where more than 100 attendees placed their bets, enjoyed free beer, and won big prizes.

In total, Select Properties raised $5,000 for The Sunshine Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer. Select Properties has been raising money for them since 2003 and recently achieved their goal of donating more than $1 million earlier this year.

Since 1982, The Sunshine Kids has provided positive group activities and personal support, free of charge, for young patients so that they may have fun and enjoy life without focusing on their cancer. Select Properties adopted this non-profit as its network-wide charity in 1991.

About BHHS Select

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties combines the strength of their local company with the power of Berkshire Hathaway, creating a combination that is beyond compare in the Metro St. Louis real estate market. With them, clients have the convenience of a "one-stop-shop" for all of their needs throughout real estate transactions. The company now has nine selling offices in the St. Louis Metropolitan area, representing over 570 agents. Visit https://bhhsselectstl.com for more information.

