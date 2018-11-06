ST. LOUIS – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties (BHHS), a provider of residential real estate services to the Greater St. Louis region, will be honoring area veterans with a month of service throughout November.

Each BHHS office is holding an ongoing donation drive for area veterans throughout the month of November. From now until November 30, all are welcome to bring in donation items, which will benefit VA St. Louis Health Care System, John Cochran Division, Jefferson Barracks Division, and the St. Louis Fisher House.

Requested items for the Veteran’s Donation Drive include the following: deodorant, toothbrushes, shampoo, lip balm, toothpaste, lotion, shaving cream, disposable razors, new sweatshirts and pants, winter coats, winter jackets, gloves, scarves, men’s belts, backpacks, duffle bags, men’s socks, men’s undershirts, men’s jeans, lap robes, stocking hats, and stamps. Only new items will be accepted, and donors are asked to refrain from giving electronics.

Donations may be brought to the BHHS offices in Hazelwood, Troy, Town and Country, Arnold, St. Louis, St. Charles, Des Peres, and O’Fallon, Mo. All donated items will be dropped off to veteran-serving facilities during the first week of December.

This veteran drive is not a new concept for BHHS, which has been committed to helping area veterans since its inception.

“We are very passionate about our work with veterans and have always done something to give back to them since our founding,” said Brett Murray, Marketing Specialist at BHHS. “From volunteering and taking donations to displaying a Fallen Soldier memorial and more, we seek out as many opportunities as possible to serve our veterans.”

For more information, please call Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties at (314) 838-8661 or visit them online at www.BHHSselectSTL.com.

