EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced that Carrie Kistner and Susan Jo Coker has joined their real estate team of professio nals and will be working at the Edwardsville location. Both Realtors have years of experience working in the Metro-East area, making fulfilling their client’s dream their #1 priority.

Susan Coker has been a full time Realtor for over 20 years, working at ReMax Preferred Partners prior to joining the Elite Properties team. Coker is looking forward to continuing her real estate career with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, sharing her years of knowledge and enthusiasm with the rest of the team. Her community focus includes homes in Madison, St. Clair, Macoupin, and Clinton Counties. In addition to her passion for assisting customers in the buying and selling of their homes, Coker and her husband Frank have five children and several grandchildren. Coker also supports the Children's Miracle Network, believing in their many exceptional efforts.

Carrie Kistner has a B.S in marketing and over 10 years of sales and marketing experience, offering her clients the knowledge and expertise to help navigate any hurdles that may arise during a real estate transaction. Carrie’s first year and a half in real estate was at ReMax Preferred Partners, and she decided to join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties because of the available training, support staff and culture that makes the organization so unique. In Kistner’s free time, she enjoys boating and vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks and is also a member of the Edwardsville Junior Service organization where she volunteers.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHHS Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties.com or call 618-628-2400 or 618-655-4100.

