EDWARDSVILLE – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced today that Janice Alons has joined their real estate team and is working in the Edwardsville Office.

Alons entered the real estate business in 1987, gaining a vast array of knowledge as a real estate agent over the years. She prides herself on having dedicated, personal customer service, and many great, lifelong customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Janice brings a lot to the Berkshire Hathaway team, in both experience and talent,” said Julie Lading, Vice President and Managing Broker of both Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties locations. “We are excited to have her join us.”

When she isn’t caring for her clients, Alons enjoys spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends. She also is an avid shopper of antiques, and loves visiting craft shows.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHHS Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties.com or call 618-628-2400 or 618-655-4100.

More like this: