EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced today that Herb Wesselman has joined their real estate team of professionals and will be working in the Fairview Heights location.

Wesselman truly enjoys helping people achieve their dreams when selling and buying their perfect home. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties team proudly serves Madison and St. Clair counties, making fulfilling their client’s dream their #1 priority.

Wesselman’s diverse career includes active duty in the Air Force, offering him the opportunity to visit and live in beautiful places, specifically in the northern states. Graduating from high school in Oscada, Michigan, it is where he calls “home”. Wesselman is an avid fisherman, hunter, cyclist, hiker and gardener, loving the Metro-East for all of the outdoor activities available. Because he loves the many amenities the Metro-East has to offer, he thoroughly enjoys finding clients their perfect home here.

Julie Lading, Vice President and Managing Broker of both Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties locations, is pleased that Wesselman has joined their growing team of professionals. “Herb is enthusiastic about the local real estate market, offering clients his dedicated attention and professionalism. He isn’t happy until he knows his clients are completely satisfied,” said Lading.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHHS Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties. com or call (618) 628-2400 or (618) 655-4100.

