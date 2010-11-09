Berg attends special needs conference to help the disabled Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Persons with special needs, who should no longer be referred to as disabled persons, need access to private and government programs plus specialized estate planning tools, so that they can maintain their quality of life. These programs were the focus of a conference attended by attorney Leonard Berg. Berg attended the Special Needs conference sponsored by Stetson University Law School in St. Petersburg, Florida. Berg also participated in the semiannual meeting of the Special Needs Alliance, which is the premier national organization of Special Needs Planning Attorneys. Berg’s law practice in East Alton, Illinois focuses on helping those with special needs and the elderly. Berg can be reached at 618-258-4800 and www.lbergelderlaw.com Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip