Benton, Stewart join SIUE men's basketball

November 17, 2015 4:10 PM
EDWARDSVILLESIUE men's basketball coach Jon Harris has announced the addition of Justin Benton (Memphis, Tennessee) and Kevion Stewart (Cordova, Tennessee). Both student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent to join the program for the 2016-17 seaso

"We are excited to welcome Kevion and Justin, they will be great additions to our program," Harris said.

Benton, a 6-foot, 4-inch, 170-pound guard, averaged 15 points and five assists per game as a junior at Houston High School outside of Memphis, Tennessee. He connected on 52 percent of his shots from the field, while knocking down 83 percent of his free throw attempts.

"Justin brings size and athleticism to our backcourt," Harris said. "He's shifty with the ball in his hands, and he finds great balance between scoring and facilitating for teammates."

Stewart, a 6-3, 175-pound guard, averaged 7.8 points and three rebounds per game as a junior at Cordova High School. He also averaged 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

"Kevion has the ability to score the basketball in a variety of ways," Harris added.  "He understands the game, and does a great job moving without the ball."

SIUE is 1-0 this season after defeating Arkansas State, 79-70, in the season opener Friday. The Cougars will play host to Saint Louis Wednesday in a 7 p.m. game at Vadalabene Center.

