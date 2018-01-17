Bentley Fogle
Name: Bentley Fogle
Parents: Kara Curtis and Derek Fogle of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 12:55 PM
Date: January 8, 2018
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Peyton Garrett (5); Jaylynn Fogle (8); Makinley Fogle (5);
Brantley Fogle (2); Cousin Cali Curtis (4)
Grandparents: Renee Fogle, Greenfield; Joseph Fogle, Otterville;
Tammy Forsythe, Godfrey; Christopher Curtis, Alton
Great Grandparents: Maxine Curtis, Edwardsville; Sandra Leone, Godfrey;
Bud Leone, Godfrey
