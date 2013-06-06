A horse show, auction and family fun day are planned to benefit Jake Bierbaum, an area man injured in a truck rollover accident last December. Bierbaum suffered a severe spinal cord injury that resulted in paralysis. Following extensive treatment at Barnes-Jewish and Craig Hospital in

Englewood, Colo., Bierbaum has returned home for outpatient therapy at St. Louis Rehab Institute.

The family fun day, a non-alcoholic event, will be held June 30 at Illinois Boots and Saddle Club, 3043 Harris Lane, Alton. Gates open at 8 a.m. It will include concessions, silent and live auctions, basket raffles, a bake sale, and a 50/50 drawing. Activities for children are provided, including a

Kiddie Corner ($10 wristbands) with bounce houses, face painting, corn toss, tattoos and more. The Kiddie Corner will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

The horse show will be held at 1 p.m. (admission $5 and rain date July 28). The horse show will be a jackpot/money-added show. Horse clinicians will be available at 10 a.m. Farrier service also available.

Event coordinators are seeking vendors ($25 donation per spot) for the event. Donations can be made payable to the Jake Bierbaum Benefit Horse Show and Auction, c/o Lynn Brown, 1330 West Corbin St., Bethalto, IL 62010. All proceeds from the event will go to the Jake Bierbaum Special Needs Trust. For more information, contact Lynn Brown at (618) 580-1547, or visit

www.caringbridge.org/visit/jakebierbaum.

