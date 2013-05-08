Benefit for Child with Cancer
Edwardsville, ILL., May 6, 2013…The Knights of Columbus in Bethalto, IL will host a Benefit Celebration to raise money for the Curry family. Their daughter, 4-year old Ella Curry, has been diagnosed with a form of childhood cancer called neuroblastoma and is currently undergoing treatment.
Ella’s Benefit, starting at 5 p.m. on Sat., May 11, 2013, has a full evening of events planned to help support the Curry family during this difficult time. Dinner, DJ, and a Live Band starting later in the evening is also included in the ticket price of $25 per person. This is also a kid-friendly event, offering a “Kid-Corner” with fun activities for Ella’s friends. Children 12 and under are free to attend.
In addition to the food and music, Ella’s Benefit Celebration will be holding a basket raffle and silent auction. You don’t want to miss the variety of silent auction items including Cardinal Baseball “green seat” tickets, spectacular vacation get-a-ways, and date night out packages. Silent Auction will begin at 8 p.m. with live music beginning at 9 p.m. Proceeds will be used to assist Brian and Jennifer Curry, parents of Ella, with expenses incurred during Ella’s treatment. The family is extremely thankful for the on-going support they have received while battling Ella’s cancer.
If you are interested in learning more about the Benefit Celebration for Ella Curry or to purchase tickets, please contact EllaCurryBenefit@gmail.com.
