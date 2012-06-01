On Saturday June 9, 2012, Senior Services Plus (SSP) will hold its third annual "Feed the Need" concert to support "Meals on Wheels". SSP's mission is to stop senior hunger in its tracks. According to Meals on Wheels of America over 6 million seniors in America are facing the threat of hunger each day; that is 1 in 5 seniors in our very own community. Last year Senior Services Plus delivered over 130,000 meals to homebound seniors throughout Madison and St. Clair counties.

55+ is the fasting growing population in America and our community is no different. The economic slowdown and the Illinois crisis are tough for everyone, but especially harsh for seniors living on fixed incomes. Our elderly neighbors also feel the effects of trends such as longer life spans with added health costs and declining benefits, or the increased family mobility that leaves some older people on their own unable to care for them selves. Fortunately, our region's elderly and homebound citizens have somewhere to turn for hunger relief and other services to remain active and independent.

SSP will be partnering again with City of Alton at the Alton Amphitheatre. The "Feed the Need" concert will be the kick off concert for the 2012 summer season. This year's theme is a 70's music revival. We have a headline act called the "Shagadelics" (a 70's cover band from Chicago), local band Nightlife, and Steve Barcellona (Comedian and Magician from St. Louis) who will be the MC for the evening, and Nathan Kerpan singing the national anthem. Morales Tacos, Kona Ice, Heavenly Scent Popcorn, Southern Girls BQ, and the School House Grill, Fritz Distributing (Alton Main Place), 70's merchandise by Sara McGibney. (tie dyes, bell bottoms, peace sign jewelry, incense, hula hoops & more!). We will also hold pre-event concert event: Best 70's dance, dress, and hula hoop contests, demonstrations by St. Louis professional hula hoop group, face painting and more. The cost of an advanced ticket is $10.00 which is the equivalent to three days of meal donations - kids under 5 free.

Come join us for a day of fun and support seniors who have invested their lives in our community by supporting education, civic development, and human service agencies. They are at a cycle in their lives that does not allow them to go out and supplement their income. BUY YOUR TICKET TODAY CALL 465-3298 OR ON LINE AT WWW.SENIORSERVICESPLUS.ORG. A flyer is also attached HERE, please post or distribute as you see appropriate.

