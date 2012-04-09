Mustard Seed Peace Project will raise money for projects in Guatemala and Zambia

(Edwardsvile, IL – 4/06/2012) Mustard Seed Peace Project will host a benefit concert on Friday, April 27, 2012, starting at 7pm at the Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL. The cost for the event will be $13.00 per person, for general admission seats. Advance tickets may be purchased online at: www.MustardSeedPeaceProject.org.

This concert will benefit Mustard Seed Peace Project, MSPP, a local not-for-profit grassroots organization whose mission is the development of youth worldwide. MSPP funds projects that aim to empower youth to become instruments of change in their families, communities and worldwide. Recent mustard seed peace projects include a Womens Economic Development Program in Guatemala and an Education Sponsorship Program in the rural Lukulu Region of Zambia. “We feel that by promoting education in this rural community in Zambia we will also be providing these youth with the tools necessary to become productive leaders in their communities. And by supporting the Women in Economic development we are suppoting the families as a whole,” said Teresa Cranmer, Founder and President of Mustard Seed Peace Project. “For just $90.00 a year we can provide a child with an education and make a significant difference in their life.”

The concert will be held at the recently renovated and beautiful Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville, IL and will feature local bluegrass favorite The Harmon Family Band. The Harman Family Bluegrass Band today consists of first and second generation musicians having deep roots dating back to 1975. The Harman’s music style ranges from traditional to contemporary bluegrass, country, gospel and other various types of music. Members of the Harmon Bluegrass Band have won and placed in various talent and band contests across the country and have performed at the renowned Station Inn, in Nashville, Tennessee. Get tickets in advance at www.mustardseedpeaceproject.org, as the Harmon Family Band sells out their performances on most occasions.

