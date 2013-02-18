Cornerstone church will be hosting a benefit concert featuring Mike Rayson. Rev. Rayson is the pastor of Bethalto United Methodist Church and a professional singer. Mike has many international bestselling singles to his name, and five recorded albums. Mike is known throughout the world over for his songwriting and storytelling skills. His song ‘Just Grace’ is a mainstay on Christian radio throughout the world.

Originally from South Australia he has been part of the International ministry and has partner with Compassion International ministry. Him and wife came to the United States in the 2005 and both are now pastors in the Southern Illinois area.

Mike will tell the story of redemption in a unique and exciting way. The concert will be free for all and there will be an at-will offering to support BAMA. BAMA is an organization the help provide assistance to the lower income families through resources and materials goods.

The concert will be February 24, 2013 at 6pm at the Cornerstone Church on Moreland Dr.

