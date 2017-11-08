EDWARDSVILLE – Benchmark Mortgage and Sivia Law have joined together to host a Champion’s Club: Veterans Appreciation Event, which will be offering a free showing of the recently released film “Thank You for Your Service.”

This private showing will take place at 7 p.m. the evening of Thursday, Nov. 9, at the AMC Showplace 12 in Edwardsville. Several other supporting businesses have contributed in appreciation of local veterans, active military personnel and military families.

“I had seen a trailer for the film over the summer and thought this might be a nice way to give back,” said Todd Sivia, Managing Partner of Sivia Law. “Our firm works with veterans on a regular basis, but it’s refreshing to show your appreciation in an alternative way. Benchmark jumped on board immediately and we really made an effort to get the community involved as much as we could.”

Over 40 local businesses and residents have contributed to the event, including: AnswerMidwest, Barbier Agency, Cisler & Associates, Community Title & Escrow, Legacy Realty & Auction, The Mail Box Store, New Leaf Realty, Payton Blaylock – RE/MAX Alliance, Progressive Property Network, Redman’s Tree Service, Rick Marteeny – State Farm Insurance and St. John’s Community Care.

Article continues after sponsor message

Along with the free showing, AMC theatre is providing a ‘Veterans Special’ which will include a small popcorn and soda at a discounted price. All the event sponsors have come together to provide goodie bags to patrons, which will include resources for active and veteran military.

“There are many benefits we can provide the veterans in our community, especially through our collective efforts and services,” said Nathan Kerpan, Mortgage Planning Professional at Benchmark Mortgage. “This is an opportunity to serve those whom serve us, and also allow our firms to work together publicly for a community we can never do enough to recognize.”

Seating is limited, so those interested in attending must RSVP to reserve a ticket. You can reserve your seat(s) by calling (618) 208-1967. Only those with RSVP tickets will be admitted into the theatre. There is a limit of 4 tickets per party. You will need to provide all the names of the individuals using the tickets when you call in. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the film begins promptly at 7 p.m. Note: This is an ‘R’ rated film.

Sivia Law is an asset protection law firm. The legal practice mainly focuses on general business law, real estate, estate planning, probate, and elder law. Sivia Law is committed to quality legal representation at affordable prices. The law firm is located at 217 South Main St., Edwardsville, IL., 62025. Our firm now offers some legal documents online, visit www.sivialaw.com. For more information regarding our law practice or to schedule a consultation, please contact Sivia Law at (618) 659-4499 or info@sivialaw.com.

Benchmark Mortgage is a lending company that specializes in mortgage planning. Their team’s goal is not simply to sell a home loan, but furthermore, to give their clients a thorough analysis of their financing options, and to help them get closer to their short- and long-term goals of home ownership. Above all, their heart is to provide their clients with a home-buying process that not only closes on-time, but is also smooth and well-informed. For more information, or to apply, please call/text (618) 307-0439, or visit them online at BenchmarkMidAmerica.com.

More like this: