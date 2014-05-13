This past Sunday, Eric Oettle delivered two wonderful Mother's Day gifts to some mothers that he is not even related to.

Eric works for The Home Depot, and he knew about the Community Garden that has been growing at the United Methodist Village. He also knows one of the residents at the Village, Phyllis Dickerson, and she asked if he could make some benches for our garden. He was excited to be a part of this ever-growing garden.

Not only did Eric make the benches, but he donated two of them for the residents to enjoy while working or just sitting in the garden. Eric makes his benches from recycled pallets.

Our seniors at the United Methodist Village are delighted with the benches. If you are interested in purchasing a bench from Eric Oettle, he can be reached at 618-917-5679.

