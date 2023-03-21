ST. LOUIS - A young Andean bear named Ben will be moved to a new home at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, soon. Ben has escaped twice in the last month from the St. Louis Zoo on Feb. 7 and Feb. 23.

The Saint Louis Zoo made a comment that even though it met all standards to shelter Andean Bears, staff members “focused on Ben’s specific and unique personality to help determine the best home for the young bear after two escapes.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him,” said Regina Mossotti, Vice President of Animal Care at Saint Louis Zoo. “I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone’s willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive.”

The Gladys Porter Zoo is recognized as an AZA-accredited zoo. It has a long history with Andean bears and the bear habitat there has a moat, which will help contain Ben in his natural habitat.

More like this: