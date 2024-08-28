COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that resurfacing of Beltline Road between Illinois 157 and Illinois 159 in Madison County will require intermittent lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, Sept. 3.



Motorists should be alert for heavy and stopped traffic during the work and are encouraged to use alternate routes. Drivers are also urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of November.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.