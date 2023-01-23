EAST ST. LOUIS – To express love and lift the spirits of local seniors, State Senator Christopher Belt is collecting store-bought or handmade cards to deliver to long-term care facility residents for Valentine’s Day.

“It’s important for us to take time out of our day to show appreciation for people in our community,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “A little act of kindness can go a long way and make someone’s day. Let’s show our seniors that we appreciate them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Belt is collecting store-bought and handmade cards for local seniors. People are encouraged to write kind notes and drop them off or mail them to his district office, located at Kenneth Hall Regional

Office Bldg. #10 Collinsville Ave., Suite 201A, East St. Louis, IL 62201. He is collecting cards until Feb. 10 and then will deliver them to local long-term care facilities.

People with questions can reach out to Belt’s office at 618-875-1212.

More like this: