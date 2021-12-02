EAST ST. LOUIS – To discover ancient America with a new augmented reality application, State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) encourages residents to visit Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

“Museums not only showcase artifacts, but also keep our history safe and intact, and offer educational opportunities for students,” Belt said. “As times change, museums have to find new ways to keep visitors engaged. The new AR app brings a whole new experience to the Metro East.”

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site preserves remains of the most sophisticated prehistoric native civilization north of Mexico. Within the 2,200-acre tract, located a few miles west of Collinsville, lie the archaeological remnants of the central section of the ancient settlement.

Cahokia Mounds has been developing a new interpretive experience for five years. The Cahokia AR Tour application was developed and produced by the Cahokia Mounds Museum Society and Schwartz and Associates Creative of St. Louis with two grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Apple device users can download “Cahokia AR Tour” in the App Store. The cost of the app will be used to support Cahokia Mounds programs.

There are six waypoints on the Monks Mound tour, as well as additional content about the culture and artifacts discovered and interpreted at Cahokia Mounds. Visitors with the app will see the Grand Plaza as it appeared 1,000 years ago, the Palisade as it once stood and the exterior and interior of the large temple that stood on top of Monks Mound through the lens of their device.

“Cahokia Mounds’ new development gives visitors an incredible experience to see how the structures once stood right on their phone,” Belt said. “I encourage residents and visitors to check out the new addition and experience it for themselves.”

Visit Cahokia Mounds website or call 618-346-5160 for more information.

More like this: