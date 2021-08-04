MARYVILLE – With a week before the deadline, State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) and State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) are encouraging students to participate in their Summer Book Clubs.

“Reading encourages healthy brain development and lifelong learning,” Belt said. “As we near the end of the summer, it’s important to start the school year off right. Turn in your book club forms so we can celebrate the beginning of a new school year.”

Both Summer Book Clubs require students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books, and return the form to Belt or Crowe’s office by Aug. 11. The senators will provide a prize to all students who complete the challenge.

“Reading encourages children to develop a lifelong interest in books while maintaining comprehension skills as they transition to the next grade level,” Crowe said. “Reading keeps young minds active, and I’m excited to incentivize students to stay engaged until class starts.”

Residents living in Sen. Belt’s district can visit his website to download the form, and residents living in Sen. Crowe’s district can also visit her website. Residents who aren’t sure which district they live in can download either form and return it to the respective district office. The senator’s office will contact each participant with prize information.

