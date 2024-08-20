SWANSEA — State Senator Christopher Belt announced that 25 school districts across the area will receive over $12 million in additional funding to help address the financial challenges of recent years.

From state evidence-based funding, Belleville Township High School District 201 will receive $3,044,940, while the Belleville School District 118 will receive $630,379, and the Cahokia Community Unit School District 187 will receive $182,264. Dupo Community Unit School District will receive $138,373 and East St. Louis School District will receive $4,450.

In this evidence-based funding, the O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90 nets $1,888,753 in this funding while O’Fallon Township High School District 203 receives a total of $1,438,918. Shiloh Village School District 85 will get $144,022 and the St. Clair Regional Office of Education Safe School will receive $111,027.

“Evidence-based funding makes a world of difference in school districts that are in more disadvantaged areas,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “When we take into account data-driven strategies, we are able to provide adequate funding to the schools that need it most, giving all students, regardless of their background, a fair shot at quality education.”

The funding comes from the 2017 Illinois Senate Democrat-backed evidence-based funding formula — an overhaul of the way the state funds K-12 education. The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing its state revenue on those needs. The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.

Local schools set to receive funding through the formula:

Belle Valley School District 119 - $385,725

Belleville School District 118 - $630,379

Belleville Township High School District 201 - $3,044,940

Brooklyn Unit School District 188 - $2,569

Cahokia Community Unit School District 187 - $182,264

Dupo Community Unit School District 196 - $138,373

East St. Louis School District 189 - $4,450

Freeburg Community Consolidated District 70 - $143,874

Freeburg Community High School District 77 - $274,881

Grant Community Consolidated School District 110 - $154,993

Harmony-Emge School District 175 - $198,369

High Mount School District 116 - $24,101

Lebanon Community Unit School District 9 - $12,260

Mascoutah Community Unit School District 19 - $2,707,876

Millstadt Community Consolidated School District 160 - $11,833

New Athens Community Unit School District 60 - $167,195

O’Fallon Community Consolidated School District 90 - $1,888,753

O’Fallon Township High School District 203 - $1,438,918

Shiloh Village School District 85 - $144,022

Signal Hill School District 181 - $31,029

Smithton Community Consolidated School District 130 - $149,779

St. Clair Regional Office of Education Safe School - $111,027

Venice Community Unit School District 3 - $77

Whiteside School District 115 - $272,077

Wolf Branch School District 113 - $165,955

The Fiscal Year 2025 budget invested $350 million in new funding into students’ success through the evidence-based funding model.

For more information on the FY 25 evidence-based funding distribution, visit the Illinois State Board of Education’s website.

