BELLEVILLE – State Senator Christopher Belt announced that Chestnut Health Services Inc., in Belleville has been selected to participate in a federal program designed to expand and improve access to coordinated mental health care and substance use treatment.

“As the awareness of mental health continues to grow, so does the need for helpful, easily accessible services,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “It is nice to see support on the federal level to help us grow these resources so we can ensure our residents are receiving the care they deserve.”

The Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Demonstration Program provides reimbursement through Medicaid for the full cost of services that CCBHCs provide – at higher rates than what they previously received for Medicaid customers. This program is estimated to bring an additional $150 million into Illinois’ behavioral health system. CCBHCs provide access to a range of services and care coordination through evidence-based practices and other supports based on a community needs assessment. This includes crisis services that are available 24/7. CCBHCs are also required to provide routine outpatient care within 10 business days.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting 988, or via chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health or substance use issues, visit FindSupport.gov. Locate treatment providers by visiting FindTreatment.gov or calling 800-662-HELP (4357).

