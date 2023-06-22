Belt applauds expansion of Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. at St. Louis Downtown Airport.

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS – State Senator Christopher Belt joined Gulfstream Aerospace Corp., Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity on Tuesday in announcing the expansion of Gulfstream’s operations St. Louis Downtown Airport, enabling the company to increase completions and outfitting operations while investing in modernization at its Cahokia Heights location.

“This expansion of Gulfstream adds to the growth the Metro East area is continuing to see,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We are staying on top of the game by meeting the demands of the growing region, while leaving a positive impact for the aviation and aerospace industry and workforce.”

Through a $28.5 million investment, Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. – which designs, develops and services the world’s leading business aircraft – will be expanding its Cahokia Heights facility, which will enable the company to increase capacity for exterior aircraft painting, furniture installations, avionics integrations and other operations. The company’s investment will also modernize facilities adding state-of-the-art equipment and tooling while improving energy efficiency and reducing waste. Once complete, the expansion will bring Gulfstream’s total footprint at Cahokia Height’s St. Louis Downtown Airport to 642,657 square feet.

Gulfstream’s expansion adds hundreds of new career opportunities in avionics, interior installations, structures and testing, as well as positions in procurement, parts management, customer service and engineering. To help build the talent pipeline in the region, Gulfstream is partnering with several local educational institutions, including East St. Louis Senior High School, The Center for Academic & Vocational Excellence in Belleville, Illinois, and Cahokia High School.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our facility operations in Cahokia Heights,” said Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream. “This is a direct response to the increased demand we are seeing from around the world, and we appreciate our partnerships with the state of Illinois, St. Clair County, Bi-State Development, the city of Cahokia Heights and the village of Sauget for their continued support as we grow our presence and local workforce in the region.”

Gulfstream’s facility is located in St. Clair County at the St. Louis Downtown Airport – which serves as the busiest general aviation airport in Illinois outside of the Chicago area. The airport is a significant driver of local and state economies, contributing more than $422 million in economic impact for the region annually, including more than 1,500 jobs.

