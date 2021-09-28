MADISON - State Senator Christopher Belt (D-57) and State House Representative Jay Hoffman (D-113) delivered two sets of washers and dryers on Monday to the Quad City Community Development Center (QCCDC) at 1634 7th Street in Madison.

State Senator Belt said: “Under no circumstances should students feel the need to skip school because they do not have access to clean clothing. I am proud to announce that with this partnership with Quad City Community Development Center and House Leader Jay Hoffman, families in the Madison community will have access to wash their clothing at no cost."

Article continues after sponsor message

Yolanda Crochrell, Executive Director of QCCDC, contacted Senator Belt after noticing an increased number of students discouraged from attending school for fear of being bullied and loss of self-esteem due to being unable to wash their clothes at home.

“We often take for granted basic needs such as access to cleanliness. By donating these appliances, it is my hope that students in the Madison community will feel a sense of dignity when they attend school and play with their friends. Likewise, their parents deserve to feel the same self-respect whether they go to work or attend the parent-teacher night,” stated Hoffman.

“I am confident the washer and dryers are in excellent hands with Pastor Conway and Ms. Crochrell,” stated Belt. Along with the washers and dryers, Belt and Hoffman donated a large supply of laundry detergent to allow for families to wash their clothing as soon as the appliances are hooked up.

More like this: