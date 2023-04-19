SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt advanced a measure through the Senate Transportation Committee today that would prohibit law enforcement from pulling a vehicle over for objects placed between the driver and their front windshield.

“Often times, people hang small air fresheners, personal items or parking passes on their rearview mirrors only to be pulled over because of it,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “This has been a violation that has often been used as a pretext for law enforcement to pull people over, which disproportionately affects certain communities.”

Under current law, people cannot drive with any objects placed or suspended between the driver and the front windshield which obstruct the driver's view. House Bill 2389 would clarify that vehicles cannot be stopped or searched by a law enforcement officer solely on the basis of a violation or suspected violation of this subsection.

“No driver should have to fear they may be stopped or searched solely because they have an item on their mirror,” said Belt. “With adding this new framework to the law, it will provide clarity to both law enforcement and drivers about what constitutes a legitimate reason for a traffic stop.”

House Bill 2389 passed the Senate Transportation Committee and awaits further consideration before the full Senate.

