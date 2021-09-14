Beloved comedian Norm Macdonald, a longtime "Saturday Night Live" character and movie star, has died at the age of 61.

Macdonald's management firm said today that Macdonald had been privately battling cancer for nine years and died Tuesday morning, September 14, 2021. Macdonald preferred to keep his health issues private and had said he didn't want the diagnosis to affect the way his audience or any of his loved ones viewed him.

Macdonald was a cast member of SNL from 1993 to 1998 and anchored the show's Weekend Update. He was the star of his own TV series - "The Norm Show," thereafter for three years.

In 2013, Macdonald started "Norm McDonald Live" on which he interviewed comedians and other celebrities. In 2018, he released "Norm McDonald Has A Show." He was in numerous movies throughout his long career.