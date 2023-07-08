WEST ALTON - Bald Eagle 23-126 had over 100 people cheering him on as he was released into the wild at the Audubon Center at Riverlands on Friday, July 7.

The World Bird Sanctuary (WBS) rehabilitated 126 over the past few months, with thousands of people following his story online. WBS worked with the Audubon Center to release him in an area where he will have access to plenty of food and perches as he acclimates to his new life.

“There is never a day that we do this that it’s not just amazing,” Ryan Vinyard, who works with WBS, said. “The work that led up to this, every part of it, has been great.”

Bald Eagle 23-126 was blown out of his nest during a storm earlier this spring. WBS has been caring for the orphaned bird since then. In the past several weeks, 126 has practiced scavenging, hunting and flying at the WBS facility in Valley Park, MO. All of this has prepared him to survive in the wild. He is roughly 15–16 weeks old now, which is about the age when an eagle in nature would be leaving their parents’ territory and striking out on their own.

WBS has shared much of his journey on their Facebook page, with many of their updates on 126 gaining thousands of reactions. This story has garnered extra attention because 126 was raised by Murphy, a bald eagle who went viral after trying to incubate a rock.

Murphy’s rock may not have hatched, but his parenting skills have been put to the test as 126’s “foster dad.” On a Father’s Day Facebook post, WBS recognized Murphy’s efforts.

“We'd like to thank Murphy for his service and applaud his outstanding job in raising 23-126,” WBS wrote in the post. “We know that Murphy has enriched 126's life. Thanks to Murphy, 126 has grown up knowing that he is a Bald Eagle! 126 has learned so much from Murphy and, thanks to his efforts, will have a much greater chance of thriving in the wild after he is released.”

They added that 126 and Murphy have both been doing well, and Murphy is enjoying some time to himself now that he’s an empty-nester.

WBS Executive Director Roger Holloway said that the story has inspired the sanctuary to work toward creating a foster center, as many of their birds come to them as orphans. He encouraged people not to lose interest in WBS and their mission, and to donate if they can.

“I think the story is something the world needed,” Holloway said to the crowd gathered for the release. “It’s about hope. It’s about resilience and cooperation, and all those things that we really need. It’s about one individual caring for another, and kindness. So let’s take that inspiration and use it in our lives, that Murphy and this young eagle gave to us.”

The family that found 126 as an abandoned eaglet stood near Holloway as he warned observers to be aware. He noted that birds can be unpredictable when they’re released, and there was a possibility that 126 would get confused and land in the crowd.

But as viewers chanted “126” as a countdown and a handler lifted the eagle into the air, 126 soared over the Mississippi and into his new life with no hesitation.

“I started crying, and I’ve been doing this for 12 years. It still thrills me to see a wild one,” WBS volunteer Sandra Lowe said after, tearing up as she added, “That’s where they belong. That’s hope.”

To learn more about the World Bird Sanctuary, including how to help, visit their website. Click here for more information about the Audubon Center at Riverlands.

