ALTON – Jimmie Johnson, co-owner of the beloved Johnson's Corner in Alton, died overnight at his home, leaving the community in mourning. Johnson's Corner, a staple in Alton, has been a family-run establishment for decades, first owned by Jimmie’s father, Bob Johnson.

Pat Taulbee, a long-time friend of the Johnson family, said she was "heartbroken" over the loss of Jimmie.

"My birthday was on the same day as Jimmie's dad," she said. "We would always celebrate our birthdays together at Johnson's Corner. I went there last night after my granddaughter's tennis match and saw Jimmie. He walked me to my car. He was that kind of wonderful person. He will be very missed in the community. Jimmie and his wife are like family to me."

Steve Schwartz, a long-time patron, reminisced about the role Johnson’s Corner played in the community. "Johnson’s Corner has been a cornerstone for years and years. Jimmie’s father, Bob, had it, and it is a sad situation he passed away. I will always have good memories at Johnson’s Corner. We used to have our East End Improvement Halloween meetings there. Jimmie was always great to the East End Improvement Association and every time going up there. He will be missed very much," Schwartz said.

Alton Mayor David Goins highlighted the Johnson family's long-standing commitment to Alton.

"The Johnson family has been a staple in the community for such a long time and contributed much to the fabric of the community. Jimmie was a great supporter of the community in so many ways. Jimmie will be missed by all, and his dedication through the years mourned. My condolences to the Johnson family and the Johnson's Corner family, who will be greatly impacted by his passing," Goins stated.

Another local bar owner, Mac Lenhardt of Mac's in Downtown Alton, shared his memories of Jimmie. "He was a character. Over the years, he and his old man ran a great joint. Everybody knows Johnson's Corner. You go to Johnson's Corner, you always see Jimmie. He was a straight-up good dude, part of the good old boys. I heard this first thing in the morning. It’s a sad day for Alton," Lenhardt recalled.

Zeke Jabusch, president of the North Alton-Godfrey Business Association, said the loss of Jimmie Johnson was “tragic.”

“I am sorry it ended this way for him,” he said. “He was a good friend, a good businessman, and family man. He was always jovial to be around. He was really devoted to his business. Everybody enjoyed coming into Johnson’s Corner. I am sorry for his wife and boys at their loss.”

The community's response has been one of shared grief and remembrance of Jimmie. Tara Lynn expressed her sorrow, saying, "So sorry to hear this. He was a great guy with always a smile on his face. Sending thoughts and prayers to his friends and family."

Johnson’s Corner will be closed today in honor of Jimmie Johnson. The family has requested that the community keep them in their prayers during this difficult time.

Abe Lee Barham lived close to Johnson’s Corner for the past 26 years.

“It is a landmark in Alton,” he said. “When we moved up close to there in Alton he was running it with his father. It was always really busy there and Jimmie was a strong supporter of Marquette High School and the community. My kids and family grew up eating there. He will be very missed in the Alton community.”

