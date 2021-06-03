GODFREY - The residents of Belmont Village neighborhood in the Village of Godfrey are ready to do some spring cleaning! They will be hosting a neighborhood garage sale on Saturday, June 12 from 8 AM – 2 PM. With 7+ households participating, there is sure to be an array of items available for purchase, including children’s toys, clothing, furniture, and more! The event will be held rain or shine, but the number of participating households may be reduced in the event of inclement weather.

"After a year of being locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're looking forward to getting out, seeing some friendly faces around the neighborhood and lightening our loads a bit. This summer feels like a good opportunity for a fresh start," stated Belmont Village resident, Laura Inlow.

Belmont Village is located off of Godfrey Road, just south of Stamper Lane in Godfrey, IL. Check out the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/155474999858490/?ti=ls for the list of participating addresses, and more details on what items may be available for purchase!

