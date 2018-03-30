EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Belmont starter Tyler Vaughn tossed his third career complete game as the Bruins defeated SIUE 15-1 in the opener of a three-game series at Simmons Baseball Complex.

SIUE has lost 12 consecutive games and fell to 5-18 overall and 1-9 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Belmont is 12-13 overall and 7-3 in OVC action.

Vaughn improved 3-2 with the win. He struck out a season-high nine hitters. He allowed just one unearned run. He walked one and allowed just eight SIUE hits.

SIUE starter Nelson Martz (1-5) surrendered four unearned runs in six innings of work. He struck out five and did not walk a hitter.

The Bruins scored four times against Martz in the sixth inning on four hits and with the help of two SIUE errors. Belmont then scored nine times on seven hits against relievers Brock Fulkerson and Brett Taucher in the seventh inning to lead 13-0.

The Cougars lone run came in the seventh inning on a two-out error.

Ben Kocher was 5 for 6 with three RBIs to lead Belmont. Matt Cogen had three hits for the Bruins.

Aaron Jackson was 3 for 4 to pace the Cougars.

The Cougars and Bruins will play the second game of the series Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.





