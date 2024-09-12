WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today announced a total of $37,031,074 in federal funding for infrastructure improvements at airports across Illinois.

Area airports that received funding are Scott Air Force Base/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (Mascoutah) - $3,536,912, and St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia - $4,740328.

This funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will go toward reinforcing the structural integrity of taxiways, expanding existing terminal buildings to accommodate more passengers and aircraft operations and installing various modernization measures, including mechanisms to alleviate noise pollution for surrounding residences, increase clean energy opportunities, improve drainage infrastructure and mitigate wildlife attractants.

“Illinois’s airports are critical economic engines for our state and the source of jobs for so many working families,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this investment of federal funding to help grow and modernize our airports across the state. I will continue to work alongside Senator Durbin to make traveling safer and more reliable for all passengers while ensuring that our communities are receiving the much-needed federal resources they deserve.”

“By improving and modernizing airport infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for increased connectivity and reliability,” said Durbin. “Today’s announced federal funding for upgrading our airports across Illinois will enhance the travel experience for passengers and promote economic growth. I will continue working with Senator Duckworth to ensure Illinois airports have the necessary federal resources to keep passengers safe and connected.”

Recipients of funding through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Grant Program include:

Chicago Executive Airport (Wheeling): $1,800,000

Chicago Midway International Airport (Chicago): $555,019

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (Chicago): $9,472,514

Chicago Rockford International Airport (Rockford): $7,946,166

Quad Cities International Airport (Moline): $2,765,727

Rantoul National Aviation Center-Frank Elliott Field Airport (Rantoul): $2,415,000

Scott Air Force Base / MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (Mascoutah): $3,536,912

St. Louis Downtown Airport (Cahokia): $4,740,328

Updates for the State of Illinois’ Airport System Plan (Springfield): $300,000

Vandalia Municipal Airport (Vandalia): $1,006,080

Vermilion Regional Airport (Danville): $2,179,546

Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois (Marion): $313,782

