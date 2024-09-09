

BELLEVILLE – Deeply rooted in the community and in the clients they serve — that’s the philosophy has guided Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd. (MMR), from its inception 40 years ago. That mission still holds true today and has enabled the law firm to achieve tremendous success and recognition as one of Southern Illinois’ most respected practices.

As the firm this year celebrates its 40th anniversary, it notes the differentiating characteristics that set MMR apart from other firms in the area, and the factors that continue to shape its future.

“We certainly didn’t get where we are today by accident,” states shareholder Patrick Mathis. “The founding shareholders set out to provide businesses and individuals with a better choice in legal representation. We wanted to offer wide-ranging experience and a diverse mix of practice areas, all with a focus on the region. I’m proud to say that we’ve accomplished that goal.”

MMR represents clients both large and small, and in varying industries from publicly traded corporations to global product manufacturers, financial institutions, medical care providers, retail, automobile dealerships and more. The firm offers a diverse range of legal services, including business law, taxation, estate planning, banking law, employee benefits, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, civil litigation, employment law and real estate law. MMR’s strategy is based on individualized service and understanding its clients’ needs, how their organizations are structured, relevant industry trends that may affect their operations, family situations, and their ultimate goals.

Beyond its day-to-day operations, MMR prides itself on community involvement and charitable support that directly benefits individuals throughout the Southern Illinois region. Over the years, MMR has awarded annual law scholarships to Belleville high school seniors who are interested in legal careers. The firm is also a major supporter of Art on the Square, which happens right on the doorstep of MMR’s office in downtown Belleville. MMR’s commitment to the local arts scene is evident throughout its offices, which display paintings, sculptures, glassware and other works of art showcasing the talents of local artists.

Mathis added, “Our community support is as much of who we are as the law we practice. Each one of us at the firm truly believes in giving back to help the communities in which we live, work and play continue to thrive.”

MMR’s attorneys operate from its offices in downtown Belleville, Edwardsville, Ill., and Clayton, Mo. The firm has grown steadily throughout the years and currently employs 32 people consisting of attorneys, paralegals and office support.

