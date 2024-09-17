BELLEVILLE - Alonzo Nelson, a mathematics teacher and track and field head coach at Belleville West High School, has been named the 2024 Serra Honda O'Fallon Teacher of the Year. Nelson, who teaches 9th-12th grade students, was selected from a pool of 97 nominees.

The Teacher of the Year announcement was made following a rigorous selection process that highlighted his exceptional contributions to education and the community.

Nelson was nominated by his wife and several colleagues, who shared compelling stories of his dedication and impact.

"Mr. Nelson is the teacher students wish to have during their school years," one nominator wrote. "His exceptional passion and dedication to educating young minds are truly remarkable."

Nelson's multifaceted role extends beyond the classroom. He is known for his educational videos on mathematics, his commitment to track coaching, and his extensive community involvement. Students from freshmen to seniors benefit from his engaging teaching methods, educational trips, and additional learning opportunities.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Nelson is a devoted father, husband, and son. He also offers yoga classes to the community and serves as a mentor to his students. His dedication includes tutoring during lunch breaks, leading early morning weightlifting sessions, and supporting former students by providing baby supplies.

"His high standards and genuine concern for his students are reflected in the strong bonds he forms with both students and their families," the nomination stated. Nelson's commitment to his students and the community has earned him high regard and admiration.

The Serra Honda O'Fallon Teacher of the Year award recognizes educators who go above and beyond in their roles. Nelson's recognition is a testament to his empowerment and excellence as an educator.

As the new school year begins, the community celebrates Nelson's achievements and the dedication of all educators who shape the minds of future generations.

