EDWARDSVILLE - On an already emotional night, the Edwardsville High School Tigers Girls Volleyball team fell in three matches to their opponents from Belleville West High School.

To start off the match, the Tigers honored their four graduating seniors, Emma Dyer, Sydney Wright, Allison Blume and Annie Ellis. In a tearful ceremony, the girls’ parents walked them onto the court and accepted flowers from their teammates.

After the celebrations were over, it was time to get down to business. The Maroons grasped an early lead against the Tigers in the first set. After the sixth point was scored by Belleville West, EHS Head Coach Jami Parker called a time out to reevaluate. When the Tigers finally got their footing, the Maroons caught on quickly to what their opponents did. Before they knew it, the Maroons were in the league with a score of 17-14. After another time out and a few long volleys, the Tigers ultimately came back to win the first set 25-19 against Belleville West.

As set two came into fruition, the Tigers took an early lead at 5-1. However, the Maroons were quick to realize what EHS had under their sleeves and tied up the score. The tie was short-lived, and the Maroons came back to secure a 10-point lead at 24-14. Belleville west nabbed the last point, ending the second set at 25-14 and forcing the third tie-breaking match.

When set three came underway, both teams fought like crazy to secure the win. The intense back and forth that was expected by Belleville West Head Coach Lauren DeGirolamo throughout the match, not just in this set. The fans definitely got involved during this set; jumping, stomping and chanting existed on both sides. In a nail-biting victory, the Marroons took the Tigers down 27-25 in the third and final set.

“I really thought all three sets were going to be like that last one,” Coach DeGirolamo said, “It’s kind of just a blur.”

Heading into Thursday’s matchup against Alton High School, a conference championship title is within reach for the Maroons.

“We have to make sure that we take this game tonight and this momentum and we push on Thursday.”

