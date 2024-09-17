BELLEVILLE - Belleville West emerged as the Grand Champion of the Sage City Invitational held this past weekend in Monticello, IL., showcasing a stellar performance in music, visual, color guard and percussion presentations.

The competition featured a diverse array of high school bands across several classes. In Class 1A, Maroa Forsyth delivered a noteworthy performance. Class 2A saw entries from Newton, Paris Cooperative, Effingham, Mt. Zion, Paxton-Buckley-Load, Richland County, and El Paso-Gridley. The 3A category included Jacksonville, Rantoul Township, Mattoon, and MacArthur. Finally, the 4A class was represented by Champaign Centennial, Urbana, and Danville.

The Sage City Invitational is a key event in the high school band circuit, drawing talent from across the state. The event provides a platform for students to showcase their musical and visual skills in a competitive yet collaborative environment.

Belleville West's marching band and color guard appear headed toward a tremendous 2024-2025 school year.

