Belleville West soccer star Braden Missey. BELLEVILLE WEST 3, O’FALLON 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Braden Missey had a brace (two goals), while Sam Gebhart also found the back of the net to give Belleville West a key SWC win on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, 2024, over rival O’Fallon at Bob Goalby Field.

Aiden Donnelly, had an assist for the Maroons, while Harrison Schroeder, assisted by Lucas Eccher, scored for the Panthers. Jacob Mathenia made five saves in goal for West.

The Maroons are now 3-2-0, with O’Fallon going to 0-2-1.

Other Area Matches

In other matches played on Tuesday, In the Route 66 tournament at Loveless Park in Carlinville, the host Cavaliers defeated Raymond Lincolnwood 4-0, while Trenton Wesclin won over Athens 1-0, In a pair of regular season games, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Greenville 3-1, while Staunton took the three points over Virden North Mac 9-0.

