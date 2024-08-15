BELLEVILLE — In a recent ceremony, the Belleville Police Department officially welcomed two new recruits, Officer Headen and Officer Ortiz. Both officers took their oath to protect and serve the citizens of Belleville and will soon begin their training at the police academy.

The swearing-in event marks a significant step in the careers of Headen and Ortiz, who are set to join the ranks of the Belleville Police Department.

"We would like you to join us in welcoming them to our department," stated a representative from the department.

The new recruits will undergo rigorous training at the academy, preparing them for the challenges and responsibilities that come with their roles in law enforcement.

