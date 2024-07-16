BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Police Department issued a warning to the community at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, regarding significant water accumulation on the roadways due to ongoing rainfall.

“If you see a street covered by water, do not attempt to drive through it,” the police department stated. “Go around and do not drown! Do not approach downed powerlines or go anywhere near them if spotted."

The advisory underscores the potential hazards posed by the weather conditions, urging residents to exercise caution and prioritize safety. The department expressed gratitude for the community's cooperation and patience during this weather emergency.

