BELLEVILLE — Belleville Police have arrested Michael G. Munie, 74, in connection with a criminal sexual assault and child pornography investigation, following a report from the mother of a juvenile victim on Sept. 10, 2024.

According to Belleville Police Department (BPD), the juvenile, a 15-year-old male, had been spending time at Munie's residence in the 600 block of North 39th Street in Belleville. Munie, who was referred to as the juvenile’s "Godfather," was allegedly observed by a family member engaging in a lewd act with the juvenile.

The victim and his mother subsequently sought medical treatment at a local hospital.

Belleville Police officers promptly responded to the scene and arrested Munie without incident. He was transported to the Belleville Police Department for further questioning. Multiple search warrants and interviews have been conducted, leading investigators to believe there may be additional victims.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office has reviewed the evidence gathered by the Belleville Police Department and has charged Munie with several felonies, including Criminal Sexual Assault, Child Pornography, Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, and Grooming.

As the investigation remains in its early stages and is highly active, additional charges may be forthcoming.

Belleville Police investigators are urging parents who have allowed Munie unsupervised access to their children to have conversations with their children about Munie. Parents who suspect inappropriate contact should contact BPD at 618-234-1212 to file a police report.

The department will work with the State’s Attorney and Child Advocacy Center to investigate further. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

