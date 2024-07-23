ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Metro East Park and Recreation District Board of Directors approved several grants for St. Clair County recently. The goal of the project grants is to enhance public parks, regional trails and recreational facilities. In Madison and St. Clair counties, the grants total $11.4 million.

MEPRD Grant Coordinator Cole Preston said: "Investing in quality parks and recreation can have a profound impact on both communities and the region as a whole."

The City of Belleville will receive $100,000 for Citizens Park improvements. Caseyville Township will get $81,233 for picnic shelters, pavilions and tables.

Some of the other grants are as follows:

City of Collinsville: $100,000 - Glidden Park's inclusive playground.

Village of Millstadt: $27,300.80 - Millstadt Municipal Pool restoration.

City of O'Fallon: $100,000 - Community amphitheater project.

St. Clair County Transit: $300,000 - Fairview Heights-Swansea Connector Trail.

Village of St. Jacob: $55,702.40 - Restroom at Mill Pond Park.

City of Troy: $49,523 - Bouse Road Shared-Use Path.

Village of Swansea: $100,000 - Schranz Park Swansea Kingdom Playground Equipment.

City of Belleville: $2,500 - Gingerbread 5K Walk/Run in December.

Village of Millstadt: $2,841.25 - Millstadt Annual Parks Biathlon in September.

