Pvt. Brenden Canada of Belleville, Illinois poses for a photo at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station June 23. Canada enlisted as a 35F, Intelligence Analyst, and will be assigned to Company D, 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion based in Bloomington, Illinois. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Command)SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Brenden Canada, of Belleville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard June 23, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Canada enlisted as a 35F, Intelligence Analyst, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois. Upon completion of his initial training, Canada will be assigned to Company D, 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion based in Bloomington, Illinois.

Canada is a 2017 graduate of Belleville East High School in Belleville, Illinois. After successfully completing his training, Canada will take advantage of the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Canada and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

