Article continues after sponsor message

BELLEVILLE - Pvt. Zachary Beyer, of Belleville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard July 7 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station. Beyer enlisted as a 74D, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist and will be assigned to the M Company, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Beyer will attend Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Beyer also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill.

Beyer's family said they are very proud of his decision to join the Army to serve his state and country.