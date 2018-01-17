SPRINGFIELD - Spc. William Newton, of Belleville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Jan. 12, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Newton enlisted as a 68W, Healthcare Specialist, and is assigned Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Newton will be assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment.

Newton is a 1999 graduate of Cleveland High School, Cleveland, Illinois. Newton previously served with the United States Navy.

After successfully completing his training, Newton will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

Staff Sgt. Aaron Gentille of Company M, Recruiting and Retention Battalion congratulate Newton and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

