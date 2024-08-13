BELLEVILLE — The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, that it has filed charges against a Belleville man in connection with a death investigation that began on August 11.

On Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, the Belleville Police Department presented information regarding the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. After a thorough review, the State’s Attorney’s Office announced today that Matthew K. Thomas, 23, of Belleville, has been charged with two counts of Murder/Intent to Kill, a Class M Felony.

Thomas is currently in custody at the Belleville Police Department and is expected to be transferred to the St. Clair County Jail as he awaits further court proceedings.

According to the Belleville Police Department, no additional suspects are being sought in connection with this case.

Authorities remind the public that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

