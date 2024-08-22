BELLEVILLE - Collinsville, Belleville and O'Fallon have recorded some favorable unemployment stats from July 2024 to July 2023 in the recent Illinois Department of Unemployment Security report.

Collinsville's rate stands at 5.5 percent, up from 4.9 percent in 2023 for July. O'Fallon posted a 5.6 percent mark compared to 4.7 percent a year ago, and Belleville remained steady at 5.8 percent this July to 5.3 percent in 2023 at the same time.

Granite City has a 6.7 percent unemployment rate in comparison to July 2023 of 4.9 percent.

East St. Louis city now has a 9.2 percent unemployment rate in July 2024 compared to 8.3 percent in July 2023.

St. Clair County has a 5.8 percent rate compared to 5.1 percent a year ago, and Bond County has risen from 4.2 percent to 5.3 percent.

