BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society is setting the standard for animal sheltering in the Midwest!

Belleville Area Humane Society is excited to announce we’ve been awarded a multi-year collaborative grant through Best Friends Animal Society, a national organization dedicated to increasing life-saving for companion pets. The goal of this grant is to help under-resourced shelters across southern Illinois. This new program is featured in the July/August issue of Best Friends Magazine.

BAHS was chosen for this prestigious grant program because although we are a small shelter, our impact is huge. We are so proud of our community’s efforts and know we have a lot to share with other shelters.

The Belleville Area Humane Society said the following: "Although our relationship with our mentee shelters started with the transferring of dogs and cats at risk for euthanasia, this program goes far beyond just transferring individual animals to our shelter. In the six months since we launched this program, so far we’ve consulted with mentees on fundraising, dog enrichment training (in partnership with Dogs Play for Life), providing vaccine/shelter supplies, and board development."

